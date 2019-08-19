Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. CLSA set a $120.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Autohome by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,365,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,600,000 after purchasing an additional 198,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,920,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,307 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Autohome by 11,064.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,439,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $84.37. 11,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,175. Autohome has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

