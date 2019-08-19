AurumCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One AurumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00265453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.01344731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023563 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00093562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000428 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

