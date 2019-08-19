Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.07 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 391,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,146,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% during the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 33.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

