aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.11, approximately 352,373 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 60,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 3.88.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.