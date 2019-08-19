Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

About Aton Resources (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.