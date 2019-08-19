Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.96 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $51.50 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00265861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01351080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

