Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.05. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a market cap of $274.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Alberto Lavandeira bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £103,500 ($135,241.08).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.