Arrow Global Group (ARW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arrow Global Group (LON: ARW) in the last few weeks:
- 8/15/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2019 – Arrow Global Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “sell” rating.
- 8/8/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/29/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/22/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/15/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/8/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/28/2019 – Arrow Global Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating.
- 6/28/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
ARW traded up GBX 9.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 202.40 ($2.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98. The firm has a market cap of $354.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.94. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.
