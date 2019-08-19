Arrow Global Group (ARW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arrow Global Group (LON: ARW) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Arrow Global Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/22/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/8/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/28/2019 – Arrow Global Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating.

6/28/2019 – Arrow Global Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ARW traded up GBX 9.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 202.40 ($2.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98. The firm has a market cap of $354.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.94. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

