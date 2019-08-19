Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.16

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 2026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.
The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.
In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $986,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,741 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,307 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,612,000 after acquiring an additional 307,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
