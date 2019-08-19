Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.16

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 2026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $986,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,741 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,307 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,612,000 after acquiring an additional 307,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

