ARAW Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. ARAW has a total market cap of $54,832.00 and $57,915.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. During the last week, ARAW has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.81 or 0.04753850 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00045975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

