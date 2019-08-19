Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $235.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $235.00 price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.35. 24,393,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,195,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.83 and its 200-day moving average is $191.72. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,574. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 58,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.