AppCoins 24 Hour Volume Reaches $131,156.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $131,156.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.01358294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00093887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

