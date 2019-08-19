Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 126.08% and a negative net margin of 69.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

