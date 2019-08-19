Apex 1-Day Volume Tops $54,789.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bit-Z and LBank. Apex has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $54,789.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011260 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,774,330 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.