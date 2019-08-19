Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after purchasing an additional 273,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Anthem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,982,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Anthem by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,245,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,305,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,954,000 after buying an additional 201,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,887,000 after buying an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

In related news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,765 shares of company stock worth $3,327,092. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.07. The company had a trading volume of 517,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

