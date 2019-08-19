Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) PT Set at $59.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

ATEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Anterix in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Anterix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Anterix from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anterix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 81,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.51. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 769.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,809,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,569,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 76,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $3,347,125.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,128,329 shares of company stock valued at $50,510,985 and have sold 1,008,027 shares valued at $50,093,669. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Anterix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anterix by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Anterix by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Anterix by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.