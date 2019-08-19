Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,877,335 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $913,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,528 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $607,392,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,249,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $524,730,000 after acquiring an additional 759,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $217,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 360.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $158,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.96. 23,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,316. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

