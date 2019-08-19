Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £148.08 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,851 ($24.19) per share, for a total transaction of £148.08 ($193.49).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Stephen Pearce bought 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,178 ($28.46) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($199.22).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,698.40 ($22.19) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,065.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,032.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,128 ($27.81).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

