Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Down 0.2%

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.26 and last traded at C$14.26, 5,940 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 55,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.49. The company has a market cap of $508.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.