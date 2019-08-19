Andrea F. Gilbert Sells 4,475 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $159,444.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,157.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.55. 103,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $694.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.71. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 588,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

