Analyzing Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) & Coherus Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CHRS)

Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Pharmacyte Biotech alerts:

Pharmacyte Biotech has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus Biosciences has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pharmacyte Biotech and Coherus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -74.36% -66.54% Coherus Biosciences N/A -2,573.16% -70.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharmacyte Biotech and Coherus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$6.82 million N/A N/A Coherus Biosciences $1.56 million 844.27 -$209.34 million ($3.22) -5.86

Pharmacyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharmacyte Biotech and Coherus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Coherus Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Coherus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Coherus Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus Biosciences is more favorable than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats Pharmacyte Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharmacyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.