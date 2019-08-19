Analysts Set Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) PT at $16.67

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALL. Boenning Scattergood raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, CEO Naveen Anand purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $106,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 232,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

