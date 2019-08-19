Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 782

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 782 ($10.22).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Laura Carr purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £96,250 ($125,767.67). Also, insider Ian Bull bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, for a total transaction of £35,160 ($45,942.77).

Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 865.50 ($11.31). The company had a trading volume of 281,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 898.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 867.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 992 ($12.96).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

