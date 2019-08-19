Analysts Set $23.80 Target Price for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $23.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Takeda Pharmaceutical an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 101.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $26,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 61,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

