Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $990.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce $990.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.25 million to $1.15 billion. First Solar reported sales of $676.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $490,336.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,155 shares of company stock worth $5,765,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $527,195,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $176,441,000 after buying an additional 1,966,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after buying an additional 664,729 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Solar by 986.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,637,421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $86,521,000 after buying an additional 1,486,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,800,000 after buying an additional 42,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 24,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,508. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.05.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

