Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Energizer posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

In other Energizer news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,246.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,040. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 19.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $58,575,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 713,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,304. Energizer has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $65.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

