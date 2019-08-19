Analysts Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. BJs Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $13.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 1,566,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $286,687.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $745,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,014,271 shares of company stock valued at $221,389,034. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 334,974 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

