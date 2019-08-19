Analysts Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Announce -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.92). La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.93) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.12). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 891.53% and a negative return on equity of 715.12%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $5,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $12,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 53.3% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 147,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 33,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $255.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.22.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

