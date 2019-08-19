Analysts Anticipate Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report $172.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hi-Crush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.64 million and the highest is $196.00 million. Hi-Crush posted sales of $213.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush will report full year sales of $675.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.41 million to $730.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $773.09 million, with estimates ranging from $602.92 million to $893.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hi-Crush.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of HCR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,007. Hi-Crush has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Oehlert bought 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 181,000 shares of company stock worth $302,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

