Analysts Anticipate BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BankFinancial an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of BFIN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,158. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $36,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,929.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BankFinancial by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankFinancial by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

