AmsterdamCoin Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $27,412.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

