Amoveo Reaches One Day Volume of $38.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $61.29 or 0.00563640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.04751063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Amoveo

VEO is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 67,082 coins and its circulating supply is 65,277 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

