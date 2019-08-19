Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) recently:

8/15/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Valuation and risks to our investment thesis. Our current 12-month, $18 price target on shares of Amicus is derived from a 13-year DCF-based, sum-of-the-parts analysis driven by: beta of 1.70; terminal growth rate of 0.5%; risk premium of 4.93%; estimated WACC of 10.8%; and tax rate of 12.5% beginning in FY 2030. Galafold and AT- GAA at 42% each, plus the two Batten disease programs programs at a combined 16%, make up our rNPV. For AT-GAA, we assume a POS of 70%, whereas for CLN6 we assume a 45% POS and assign a 10% POS for CLN3.””

7/15/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Valuation and risks to our investment thesis. Our 12-month, $18 price target on shares of Amicus is derived from a 13-year DCF-based, sum-of-the-parts analysis driven by: beta of 1.70; terminal growth rate of 0.5%; risk premium of 4.93%; estimated WACC of 10.8%; and tax rate of 12.5% beginning in FY 2030. 42% each, plus the two Batten disease programs programs at a combined 16%, make up our rNPV. For AT-GAA, we assume a POS of 70%, whereas for CLN6 we assume a 45% POS and assign a 10% POS for CLN3.””

FOLD traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,197. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,948.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $779,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 866,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 180,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

