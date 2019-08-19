Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,211 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.28. 86,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,659. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $211.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.94.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

