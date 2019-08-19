American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 636.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $223.85. 370,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.71. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $225.43. The company has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total value of $11,943,291.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,108,440.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,020 shares of company stock worth $39,584,998 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

