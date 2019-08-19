American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Express by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,584 shares of company stock worth $10,679,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.70. 39,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

