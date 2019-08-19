American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 8,931,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In related news, CEO W Douglas Parker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $1,404,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,955.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen L. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,070 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,875 shares of the airline’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,804 shares of the airline’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in American Airlines Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 7,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

