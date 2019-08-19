Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 625,018 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,828,000 after acquiring an additional 407,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $24.69 on Monday, reaching $1,202.29. 42,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,192. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,154.30. The firm has a market cap of $809.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

