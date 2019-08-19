Alliance Growers (CNSX:ACG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Alliance Growers Corp (CNSX:ACG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Alliance Growers Company Profile (CNSX:ACG)

Alliance Growers Corp. engages in acquiring investments in and developing projects in the medical cannabis sector in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

