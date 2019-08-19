ALIS (ALIS) Price Up 20.3% This Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. ALIS has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $561.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One ALIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00269256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.01341092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00093931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

