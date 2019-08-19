Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Set at $236.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.96.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.28. 15,999,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,845,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.75. The company has a market cap of $424.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,576,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

