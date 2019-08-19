Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.29

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.29 and last traded at C$17.25, with a volume of 433823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.09.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.79%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

