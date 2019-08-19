Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,616,000 after acquiring an additional 187,834 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $112.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,567 shares of company stock worth $53,420,869. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.