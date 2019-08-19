Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Senior Officer Sells C$61,225.00 in Stock

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$61,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,981.75.

Amanda Mai Frazer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Amanda Mai Frazer sold 1,900 shares of Alaris Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$37,525.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Amanda Mai Frazer sold 4,172 shares of Alaris Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$88,279.52.

TSE AD traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.65. 73,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,322. The stock has a market cap of $721.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.34. Alaris Royalty Corp. has a one year low of C$16.27 and a one year high of C$21.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AD. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Alaris Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.92.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.