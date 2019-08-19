Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. 2,655,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,758. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Alamos Gold by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,277,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 241,576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $15,112,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

