Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.39, approximately 13,780 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 333,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.72 and a current ratio of 12.78.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $39,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $122,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

