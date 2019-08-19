Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Akebia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.