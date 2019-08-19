Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Akebia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

