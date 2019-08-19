Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading Up 15.3%

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s stock price was up 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 409,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 261,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALRN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aileron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathryn Gregory bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 649.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,040,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

