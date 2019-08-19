AidCoin (AID) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $501,650.00 and approximately $2,874.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00263010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.01335127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000424 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

