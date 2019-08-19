Aegis Analysts Give Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) a $6.00 Price Target

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) has been given a $6.00 target price by equities research analysts at Aegis in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.27. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,856,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

